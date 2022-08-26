(WAND WEATHER) - Summer temperatures return to Central Illinois later this weekend.
A cold front dropping through the area Thursday afternoon into Friday morning brought scattered showers and thunderstorms.
We'll see a sun and cloud mix today with highs in the low-to-mid-80s.
It'll be warmer Saturday in the mid-80s with plenty of sunshine.
By Sunday, it turns hot and humid again with highs in the upper-80s.
Showers and storms move in Sunday afternoon and will stick around through Tuesday. An inch or more of rain is expected.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
