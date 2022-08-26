temp trend
maxuser

(WAND WEATHER) - Summer temperatures return to Central Illinois later this weekend.

A cold front dropping through the area Thursday afternoon into Friday morning brought scattered showers and thunderstorms.

We'll see a sun and cloud mix today with highs in the low-to-mid-80s.

It'll be warmer Saturday in the mid-80s with plenty of sunshine.

By Sunday, it turns hot and humid again with highs in the upper-80s.

futurecast

Showers and storms move in Sunday afternoon and will stick around through Tuesday.  An inch or more of rain is expected.

Meteorologist Anthony Peoples

Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.