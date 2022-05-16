SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Summer travel is expected to return to normal, according to AAA.
AAA reported 2 years' worth of pent-up demand is about to be unleashed this summer. According to a quarterly survey from The Auto Club Group, Illinoisans are more comfortable traveling now than at any other time since the pandemic.
"62% of people are going to take a trip and the majority of them are going to be going this summer," said Molly Hart, AAA spokesperson.
While cases are still prevalent in the United State and central Illinois, local health officials said there is no need for lockdowns any longer, because states have the tools to keep everyone safe.
"What it comes down to is each one of us has the tools to keep ourselves safe," said Dr. Raj Govindaiah, Memorial Health.
Illinoisans' comfort level of leaving on a vacation has risen. AAA reported this increase comes from vaccinations being readily available, confidence in safety measures and knowledge of the virus.
Dr. Govindaiah told WAND News he's expecting to hangout with family and friends this summer. His biggest piece of advice is for people to wear a mask when they are in large crowds and for those who have underlying health concerns to wear a mask when necessary.
"I want people to go and feel comfortable living their lives, especially if they've been vaccinated and boosted."
