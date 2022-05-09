(WAND WEATHER)- Summer weather takes over across Central Illinois this week.
After a pleasant Mother's Day weekend, the heat and humidity will soar for the remainder of the week.
It'll be a rather windy day today with gusts approaching 40 miles-per-hour with highs around the 80-degree mark.
Tuesday through Friday will be hotter and more humid with highs in the upper-80s to near 90°. Once you factor in the humidity, it'll feel like the upper-90s!
Rain chances will be slim this week but go up this weekend.
Temperatures will cool off by the weekend into the upper-70s to low-80s.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
