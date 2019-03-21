(WAND) - Sunday is World Tuberculosis Day.
World TB Day is recognized every year on March 24.
The annual event commemorates the date in 1882 when Dr.Robert Koch announced his discovery of the bacterium that causes tuberculosis, which led the way towards diagnosing and curing this disease.
Tuberculosis is one of the world's deadliest diseases. One fourth of the world's population is infected with TB.
In 2017, 10 million people around the world became sick with TB disease and there were 1.3 million TB-related deaths worldwide.
9,105 TB cases were reported in the United States in 2017.
It is caused by germs that are spread from person to person through the air by respiratory droplets.
Symptoms of TB include weakness, weight loss, fever and night sweats. Symptoms also include coughing, chest pain, and coughing up blood.