Sunday's tornado rated EF2

LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) — The National Weather Service in Lincoln said that Sunday's tornado was rated as an EF2.
The long track tornado passed between Springfield and Taylorville on August 6 and was on the ground for close to an hour. Its peak intensity was reached northeast of Taylorville.
This tornado touched down in southeast Sangamon County about 3 miles north of Pawnee, before crossing the Christian County border and over Sangchris Lake.
Additional severe weather, mostly in the form of tree damage or large hail, occurred across central Illinois. The strongest damage occurred 2 miles south of Willeys, along 1600 East Rd. just south of 1600 North Rd.
Learn more about the EF scale from the National Weather Service website.
