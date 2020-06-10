EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Organizers of an annual sunflower maze are changing its structure because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
L&A Family Farms, located in the Paris area, said the summer 2020 season will involve changes because of the virus. The layout of the maze will be different and feature a one-way path through the field instead of a traditional maze design, with the purpose of limiting interactions between visitors.
A wagon ride down to the sunflowers from the farm store will not be available in 2020. Visitors must walk to the field this season in order to keep six feet of distancing in place.
We are committed to providing a place for visitors to enjoy the outdoors and make memories while keeping health and safety in mind,” said Brian Lau, president and co-owner of L&A Family Farms. “We’re hoping the changes we make will allow families to continue their traditions despite the pandemic.”
Since information and guidelines from health officials may be released in the coming weeks, farm officials said they will give out details about hours of operation, prices and other details closer to opening date. The farm projects its opening will be around the end of July or early August.
