(WAND) - Nice weather is in the forecast for Central Illinois for the next two days.
Mostly sunny skies are expected today and tomorrow with highs in the mid-to-upper-70s. It'll be hazy sunshine because of some smoke aloft from wildfires across western Canada.
Tonight will be a chilly one with lows in the mid-to-upper-40s.
Showers are likely Friday into Friday night and a few rumbles of thunder are possible. Highs will be in the 70s.
A fantastic weekend is on tap with plenty of sunshine and highs in the low-70s Saturday and near 80° Sunday.
The heat builds into early next week.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.