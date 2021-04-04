ARTHUR, Il. (WAND) -- Members of Sunnyside Church gathered to celebrate as a congregation for the holiday weekend in a new location after losing their church home in a fire just a few weeks ago.
"I really feel that God has a message for us today. It's different today, and everything has been different for Sunnyside," Sunnyside Church Lead Pastor Larry Rocke said.
Many within the congregation are still processing the loss of the fire, but the message from Rocke gave them hope.
"The title of my message today is something new. There will be something new coming for Sunnyside," Rocke said.
Until they build a new church, Sunnyside is using Arthur Christian School to worship on Sunday's.
"We don't feel like we deserve it and yet people are so gracious in this community and have been a real blessing to us," Rocke said.
The church has received much support from the community in the form of donations, but planning to build a new church has brought hardships.
"I'll be honest it is discouraging to see all the changes all the challenges with it, but then I comeback to Jesus and know that he is the one who brings a calm in the midst of the chaos," Rocke said.
That's why Rocke reminded his congregation on Sunday that they only lost their church building, but not the actual church. Because it's the people who make up the church.
"We need to trust Him. We need to take Him at his word everyday and know that he is bigger than a burnt building,' Rocke said.
The Church just held a community clean-up event this past weekend. They're currently planning with how to proceed with building a new church.
