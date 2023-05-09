(WAND) - Central Illinois will enjoy a couple of much-deserved quiet days.
Plenty of sunshine is expected today and Wednesday with breezy conditions at times. Highs will be in the upper-70s.
It'll turn warmer and more humid beginning Thursday with a chance of showers and storms by afternoon.
Showers and storms are likely Friday and Friday night. Highs Friday will be in the low-80s.
More scattered showers and storms are expected Saturday, Saturday night, and Sunday.
Highs will be in the low-to-mid-80s Saturday and in the upper-70s Sunday.
Nice weather returns later Sunday with cooler temperatures and less humidity.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
