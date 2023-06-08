(WAND) - Central Illinois will enjoy a nice couple of days before it turns hot again.
Abundant sunshine is on tap Thursday with highs around 80° and lows in the upper-40s.
It'll be a few degrees warmer Friday under hazy sunshine.
Saturday will be hot and humid with highs well into the 80s.
Beneficial rains are on the way Saturday evening through Sunday night. While most of the area will see more than one-half of an inch of rain, some hometowns may pick up more than an inch.
It'll be cooler Sunday and Monday with highs in the 70s.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
