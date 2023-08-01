(WAND) - It'll turn hot and humid again later this week, but today will be another nice one across Central Illinois.
Plenty of sunshine and lower humidity will make highs in the mid-80s feel pretty nice today.
A few showers and storms move in late tonight and Wednesday across our southern and southwestern hometowns. These could last into Thursday morning.
While a few showers could make it northeast, the best chances will be southwest.
By Friday and Saturday, highs will reach the upper-80s again.
More showers and storms are in the forecast this weekend.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
