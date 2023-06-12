(WAND) - Central Illinois will enjoy a beautiful Monday after some much-needed rain Sunday.
Rainfall amounts were widely varied from around one-tenth of an inch in Lincoln to almost two inches in some hometowns. We picked up 0.42" in Decatur.
Sunshine is in the forecast Monday. It'll be breezy and cool with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s.
While most of us will see mostly clear and breezy conditions tonight, an isolated shower can't be ruled out across the northeast.
The heat builds back in starting Tuesday with highs in the low-80s.
It'll be hotter and more humid later this week. By Thursday and Friday, highs will be around 90°.
Isolated showers and storms are possible Tuesday through Friday.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.