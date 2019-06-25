AVON, Ill. (WAND) – A man is in custody for the deadly shooting of a Fulton County Sheriff's deputy in Avon.
42-year-old Nathan Woodring was arrested Wednesday morning after barricading himself inside a home in rural Avon.
The deputy shot and killed Tuesday, 39-year-old Deputy Troy Chisum, was a University of Illinois system alumnus.
Deputy Chisum was shot and killed after law enforcement responded to a battery and disturbance call in Avon.
Fulton County Sheriff Jeff Standard issued a statement about Chisum, who was a 4 1/2 year veteran for the county and a graduate of the Illinois Fire Service Institute, which is part of the U of I in Champaign.
"On behalf of the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, I would like to extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Deputy Chisum. Deputy Chisum dedicated his life to the service of his community. His legacy and sacrifice will forever be remembered.”
Chisum also served as a Fulton County EMA paramedic, a member of the West Central Special Response Team and a member of the ILEAS WMD/SRT Team, Region 6.
Woodring was transported to jail and will be held pending formal charges.