(WAND) - If you look to the sky on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning you will be in for a treat.. a super pink moon will be visible.
No the moon won't actually be pink. The April full moon is often called a Pink Moon or Egg Moon. It got its name with the spring bloom of flowers.
The moon will be the largest supermoon of 2020. It's the third of four this year. It will appear larger compared to when the moon is at its furthest distance from Earth.
