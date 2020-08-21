JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - The leader of Jacksonville School District No. 117 said he is committed to offering in-person learning.
Superintendent Steve Ptacek said the district will work to keep students in-person "as much as possible." The district will be open Monday with learning in school buildings.
Ptacek issued a release Friday after having morning meetings, including one with the Morgan County Health Department. He said the district may in the future have to go to fully remote learning based on ability to provide services during the pandemic.
Eisenhower families received a separate email about an issue with staffing.
"Future decisions to move to full-remote will be made on a site-by-site basis," Ptacek said. "For example, if we do not have enough staff to provide services at one school, or even one grade level, this does not mandate the entire school or district moving to full-remote. However, the loss of district-wide personnel (bus drivers, cafeteria workers, custodians, etc.) could require a move to district-wide, full-remote instruction."
In its 2020-21 reopening plan, Jacksonville schools offered students the option of in-person or remote learning. These options have not changed, but Ptacek said the district is moving to a "packet-based model" for the first week of remote learning. He said staff will need more time to learn a completely new delivery model, even with three days of preparation during the week of Aug. 17.
In addition, Ptacek said Special Education in the district is working on establishing IEP modifications for remote learners. He said the "unique and challenging experience" will need extra time to complete.
"Please work with your building administrator," Ptacek said. "We do ask for your understanding and patience."
Ptacek said a more detailed communication will be sent out at a later time.
