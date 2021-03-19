DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Paul Fregeau announced his resignation from the district on Friday.
After nearly 4 years with DPS61, Dr. Fregeau will head to Fox C-6 School District in the St. Louis area. When asked about his decision to leave, Dr. Fregeau said it was a great career opportunity.
"It's a career ultimate job for someone in my position."
During his time at DPS61, Dr. Fregeau launched the district's strategic plan with consolidating schools, building renovations and academic advancements for students.
"The associate degree program we have as kids can graduate with not just a high school diploma, but an associate degree," he explained.
Dr. Fregeau said he will miss the Decatur community and his DPS family.
"We have so many wonderful people in this town and in this school district. We have great teachers and great principles. People know I'm a relationship guy so it's the people I'll miss the most."
His last day with DPS61 is June 30.
