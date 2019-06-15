DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - You have the chance to help the homeless in Decatur.
Heritage Behavioral Health's Oasis Program is holding a We Care event Saturday.
There are several items the organization is looking for. This includes toiletries like deodorant, toothbrushes, disposable razors, and feminine hygiene products. They're also accepting protein bars, reading glasses, blankets, and undergarments.
All donations can be taken to the Oasis Daycare Resort Center on Cerro Gordo Street.
