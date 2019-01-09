CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WAND) - The Central Illinois Community Blood Center and the national organization "COPS" is teaming up together to host the National "Bleed Blue" Blood Drive on Wednesday.
January 9 is Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, so the Central Illinois Community Blood Center want to encourage people to donate blood today in honor and express support for law enforcement.
"We are teaming up with COPS because January is donor appreciation month and in January we are trying to rebound after the holidays. We're trying to bring those donations up," explains Jim Watts, Donor Relations Manager.
Police are often on the scene of trauma involving blood loss, whether it's a crash or violent act. Law enforcement offices work with paramedics to get injured persons to hospitals. According to the Central Illinois Community Blood Center people involved are frequently treated with blood transfusions.
The Central Illinois Community Blood Center say, blood donors have been called "FIRST first responders" in that blood transfused to patients in an emergency was donated before the emergency took place. Police and paramedics can get patients to the emergency room, but part of successful treatment in any trauma involving blood loss relies on donors who gave blood in the days or weeks prior to the event.
The Central Illinois Community Blood Center is asking donors to take photos during their donation and use the hashtag #BleedBlue. Click find a donation center near you or for more information about the National Bleed Blue Blood Donation.