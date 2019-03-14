DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Supporters are marking the day that would have been Ta’Naja Barnes’ third birthday.
Some had already placed balloons, banners and flowers Thursday morning around the North Street house where Barnes lived before her death in February.
Speaking to WAND earlier this month, the child’s onetime foster mother remembered her fondly.
“She was a happy baby, and she loved to play,” said foster mother Iisha Dean. “She had little toys she loved to play with outside, and she loved to dress up.”
Barnes’s mother, Twanka Davis, and her mother’s live-in boyfriend, Anthony Myers, both face charges in the child’s death. Investigators described the child as filthy and cold when she was found unresponsive.
The child’s death has prompted lawmakers to investigate the state’s Department of Children and Family Services and consider legislation to protect other children.