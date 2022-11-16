SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (WAND) - Supporters of the Safe-T Act or Pretrial Fairness Act made their presence known in the capitol rotunda by carrying signs and making their voices heard.
"We are here to educate our legislators about the importance of keeping the pretrial fairness act intact. There's a big push to undo everything we've worked so hard for over the past three years," said Shelly Heideman, executive director of Faith Coalition for Common Good.
Ardent supporters say the law makes sure those who cannot afford bail are not treated differently.
"Right now, money, wealth is making a decision of whether or not somebody is released or not. That is not what our system should be focused on. We all know that is somebody is wealthy, or poor doesn't make them a risk to the community or not," explained Madeleine Behr, policy manager for Chicago Alliance Against Sexual Exploitation
Shannon Ross was personally impacted by cash bail, saying he lost almost everything because of it.
"It's not an act to just let anyone go. It's for people who are like less fortunate who may get caught for shop lifting, who may be homeless, and be stuck in there for $100 dollar bond for months on end. And it's unfair," said Ross.
Advocates against domestic violence are also in support. They explain why survivors are better protected.
"Instead of focusing on money we're going to be focusing on safety and risk. It's really terrific for survivors to have their voices heard, their autonomy centered in this decision-making process," said Behr.
"Currently they're released, and the victims are not notified. So that's a good thing about this bill, the victims do have to be notified," said Heideman.
However, democratic leaders face a short window of time in the veto session to approve amendments to the Safe-T Act.
