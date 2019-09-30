MACON, Ill. (WAND) - The Meridian School District did not collect admission for Monday's junior varsity football game.
Instead, it collected donations in memory of 5-year-old Tyson Mendoza. Mendoza recently died after a school bus accident.
The game of football was a clash of green and red. Sullivan was facing off against Meridian. However, every other player were united in blue, Mendoza's favorite color.
Like many schools across the area, Meridian showed their support. Mendoza was a kindergartner at Sullivan.
All money raised from the game is going back to Mendoza's family, reminding them they aren't alone in their time of grief.