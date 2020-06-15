(WAND) - The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Monday that existing federal law forbids job discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and transgender status.
The court ruled that in two separate cases, Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 also covers sexual orientation and transgender status.
It upheld rulings from lower courts that said discrimination based on those factors was a form of sex discrimination.
21 states have their own laws prohibiting job discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity. Seven more states provide that protection to only public employees.
While those laws are still in place, Monday's ruling extends those protections to LGBTQ employees in the rest of the country.
The Trump administration had urged the court to rule Title VII does not cover sexual orientation and transgender status.
The court also ruled Title VII outlaws discrimination against transgender employees.
