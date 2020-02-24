WASHINGTON (WAND) – The Supreme Court will take up a case between the city of Philadelphia and a Catholic charity about the suitability of same-sex parents to provide foster care.
The case could lead the court to reconsider its 30-year-old decision that religious beliefs does not provide an exemption to general laws that apply to everyone.
The Catholic Social Services is one of 30 agencies that works with Philadelphia to help find home for neglected and abused children. In 2018 the group would not consider same-sex couples for fosters or potential parents. The city then ended their contract with the charity.
The charity filed a lawsuit saying that endorsing same-sex couples as fosters would go against their religious teachings about marriage. However, other courts have said Philadelphia is acting in their rights to enforce its non-discrimination laws. The Third Circuit Court of Appeals, based in Philadelphia, ruled that "religious belief will not excuse compliance with general civil rights laws."
The charity asked the Supreme Court to hear the case. According to the lawyers, no same-sex couple has ever approached Catholic Social Services to ask about becoming a foster parent. The appeals court ruling "allows governments to exclude religious foster-and-adoption agencies unless they speak the government's preferred message regarding marriage."
According to the city, they did not target the Catholic Social Services over religious beliefs.
The court is expected to hear the case in October, when their next term begins.