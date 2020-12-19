URBANA, ILL (WAND) - The Urbana Community is honoring Mrs. Jodi Short for her 35-year service as a teacher for Urbana Schools.
Mrs. Short taught second and third grade, as well as being the Cheerleading Coach for Urbana High School. Her fellow teachers and friends honor her service to the community by organizing a surprise caravan parade.
“This is just necessary in order to recognize her service to the community,” her friend of 51 years, Becky Groaler, tells WAND News.
Lynnell Lacy says Jodi is a monumental part of the lives of children in the community, "Jodi's complete affinity for children and her ability to help educate them in and out of the classroom."
Mrs. Short says this was a touching surprise.
"I always knew I had fabulous friends, but they showed up and proved it today. It's bittersweet, but I'm excited, new things to come, I will miss them."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.