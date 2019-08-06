SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A Springfield hospice patient was surprised with a pool party at Kerasotes YMCA.
Sue Turley is a patient in Memorial Home Hospice.
The outing with her daughter and granddaughter was arranged through the Sharing Wishes Fund, which grants wishes for hospice patients and their families throughout central Illinois.
Turley is retired from Memorial Child Care and previously served as a hospice volunteer.
This was the 350th wish for the foundation's Sharing Wishes Fund.
Turley knew she was going swimming, but did not know her family, friends and hospice team would all be there to honor her.