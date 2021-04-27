ILLINOIS (WAND) - A survey put Illinois among the 15 states with a population most worried about COVID-19 on a daily basis.
The publication Safewise used information from its State of Safety survey, which was conducted in September of 2020, to determine the level of concern during the pandemic in all 50 U.S. states. The organization then compared the "worry rank" of each state to the number of COVID-19 cases, deaths and vaccines per 100,000 people as of February 2021.
Illinois was tied for 14th in COVID-19 worry, with the population percentage worried about the virus on a daily basis at 67%. The other three states tied at the same spot were Connecticut, Nevada and Arizona.
The most worried state was Hawaii with a percentage of 80% worried each day.
Click here to see the full survey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.