SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A new survey by the University of Illinois Springfield Survey Research Office and NPR Illinois found more residents feel the state is heading in the right direction and the economy is improving.
Voters in the survey also rated Gov. JB Pritzker’s overall job performance at 59 percent. The survey also found that twice (28 percent) as many of those surveyed say Illinois is heading in the right direction compared to only 14 percent in 2018.
According to the survey 3 in 10 Republicans and Republican-leaning independents and Democrats and Democrat-leaning independents say the state is on the right track.
"Perhaps surprisingly, there little variation across the different regions of the state," said A.J. Simmons, Ph.D., director of the UIS Survey Research Office. "While nearly three in ten respondents living in Cook County (29%) and downstate (29%) say Illinois is on the right track compared to slightly under a quarter (24%) of voters in the collar counties."
In 2018, 15 percent of those who took the survey described the economy of Illinois as "excellent" or "good." In 2019, the survey finds that number has risen to 23 percent.
However, when the survey asked about residents considering moving out of the state the number had slightly risen over the last 12 months from 53 percent to 61 percent. The survey found residents ages 18 to 34 were the most common age group to say they would move out of the state. Citing the cost of taxes, government policies and better wealth would be the main factors.
"While a majority of voters say they have considered moving out of Illinois, far fewer report having taken steps to do so," said Simmons. "Over a quarter of respondents who have considered moving out of Illinois say they've looked up the cost of living in another state (28%) and looked at housing in a new state (26%). However, only 2% have submitted paperwork to rent or buy housing in a new state and only 5% of these folks have applied for jobs out of state."
The survey also found that 59 percent of voters approve of the way Pritzker is handling the job.
