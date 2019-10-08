(WAND) - A new survey shows half of the people who give gifts stress about giving the right present, even though nearly a third of adults don't remember what they were given the previous Christmas.
Coinstar surveyed 2,000 adults.
Although money can often be a source of stress, budgeting for gifts can be a stress reliever.
Two thirds of those surveyed said they have a holiday gift budget with 42 percent of holiday shoppers planning to spend between $100 and $400 on holiday gifts.
The survey also found two in five gift givers would put someone on the "naughty list" because they had an argument or disagreement with them, negatively affecting the gift they would give.