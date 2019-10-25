(WAND) - How young is too young for children to be left home alone?
That is the question a new survey of social workers is examining.
The survey suggested age 12 might be a safe time for many to start.
“Every child is different, of course, and every situation may be different,” said study author Dr. Charles Jennissen, a clinical professor of pediatrics and emergency medicine at the University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine in Iowa City. “But overall these social workers say that kids really shouldn’t be home alone under the age of at least 12.”
NBC News reports 485 members of the National Association of Social Workers were surveyed between October and December 2015.
Researchers asked questions regarding what age would constitute child neglect if kids were left home alone for four hours.
In a scenario where there were no laws and no one got hurt, almost all of the social workers said leaving 6-year-olds home alone was neglect. 83 percent said leaving 8-year-olds home alone was neglect. 51 percent said leaving 10-year-olds home alone was neglect.
However, only 11 percent of social workers surveyed said leaving 12-year-olds home alone was neglect. Just 1 percent said leaving 14-year-olds home alone was neglect.