SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - More Illinois school districts are reporting problems with teacher shortages, according to an annual survey by the Illinois Association of Regional Superintendents of Schools.
Superintendents in 85 percent of districts surveyed believed they have either a major or minor problem with teacher shortages in 2018, up from 78 percent in 2017. 53 percent of Superintendents said their districts have a minor problem with teacher shortages, while 32 percent said their districts have a major problem with teacher shortages.
Nearly two-thirds of districts reported serious problems with shortages of substitute teachers.
Still, an overwhelming majority of superintendents said they have been able to keep the same classes and programs, despite shortages of qualified applicants.
To address the problem, the Illinois Association of Regional Superintendents of Schools recommends addressing the shortage by collecting Illinois-specific data on why teacher candidates do not enter the profession, why current teachers stay in Illinois and why other teachers leave Illinois.
They also call for expanding programs to recruit new teachers starting in secondary school and improve alternative licensing to bring field professionals into the classroom.
The full report is available here.