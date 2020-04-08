SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - These are tough times for small businesses. A recent survey from Downtown Springfield Incorporated showed most businesses such as retail stores and bars can last up to five months. Restaurants can hold on for a couple of more months. Businesses overall in Downtown Springfield saw its revenue decrease up to 75%.
The longer this outbreak continues, the harder it will be for Ryan Bandy and his staff to make a living. As of now, Bandy is keeping his employees on a payroll. Bandy owns two bars in Springfield and has 10 years of experience owning a business. Bandy says he's lost 'tens of thousands' of revenue since the outbreak started.
"If this lasts for quite a while then I may actually put out on social media that we're going to look to try and liquidate some of our alcohol.
One of Springfield's alderwomen, Erin Conley, saw the statistics from the survey as 'heart breaking'. Conley used to work in the downtown area.
"We have a lot of talent in our town," Conley said, then added she's buying gift cards from small businesses.
"I've got a gift card drawing on my Facebook page. I'm going to keep doing this all summer," Conley said.
While the stay-at-home order's been extended to the end of April, there's no telling what will happen afterwards. Bandy suggested buying gift cards because it would be very helpful to for him to keep paying his employees.
Ultimately, these businesses are relying on people to stay home if one wants to be out in the months to come.