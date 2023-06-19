(WAND) — This Juneteenth, black business leaders are taking a closer look at how central Illinois can help communities of color achieve economic freedom.
"To find ways that we can empower the community, impact the community by hiring and bringing about change to help the youth," James Lewis, the General Manager of All in One Laundry Center, told WAND News.
As a black businessman, Lewis takes his role in Springfield seriously. He knows he can be a change maker by hiring young black men and women.
"By hiring more people for our laundry center, so we can impact those who need jobs," Lewis explained.
A statewide survey found black-owned businesses are a strong part of the Illinois economy, but there are ways economic development agencies can help.
"A lot of the challenges that exist are because minority businesses are under-represented and don't necessarily get the services that are needed," Dominic Watson, President of the Springfield Black Chamber of Commerce, explained.
In a survey of black businesses, about a third said they struggle to implement new technology, another third said marketing is a challenge and a fifth said attracting customers and diversifying their customer base, respectively, are difficult.
"Black business owners struggle, just like any other business, but to probably magnified by 100," Watson added.
But everyone can help black-owned businesses by simply spending their time and money there.
"Let's think about car detailing, everyone needs their car washed, it's the summer, we want it looking good. You're normally going to go to a regular car wash that you know of, well try seeking out a black vendor for that. Same with food—everyone eats. There are tons of black restaurants around. So being intentional and purposeful and mindful," Cherena Douglass, Co-director of Juneteenth Inc., told WAND News.
The survey found seed money for new businesses can also cause gaps, keeping some entrepreneurs from getting their start-up off the ground. The survey proposes changes to access capital and non-traditional funding.
Read the entire survey here.
