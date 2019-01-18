(WAND) - A new survey says stay-at-home moms should earn an annual salary of more than $162,000 if they were paid for the actual hours they work.
Salary.com said the medium annual salary of a mother is $162,581, up nearly $5,000 from their 2017 calculations.
Salary.com is a leader in compensation data, planning, and analytics.
The survey determined the average number of hours stay-at-home moms work is more than 90 hours a week.
"We would like to recognize both professional and stay-at-home moms on their unwavering dedication to their families and other responsibilities," Salary.com said.