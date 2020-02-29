(WAND) - As fears of coronavirus outbreaks grow, one group that is really taking a hit from it is Corona beer.
The popular beer isn't related to the deadly virus of course, but a new report says the virus has negatively effected the brand in recent weeks.
The survey from New York-based law firm 5WPR asked 737 beer-drinking Americans what they thought about the Corona brand. 38 percent of people said they won't buy Corona beer under any circumstance. 16 percent of people were confused about whether Corona beer is related to the virus.
The report also said the amount of internet searches for "corona beer virus" and "beer coronavirus" has skyrocketed.
Maggie Bowman, a spokeswoman from Corona, told USA TODAY their customers "understand there's no linkage between the virus and our business," and that sales are still strong.