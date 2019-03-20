DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A new Survivor Resource Center opened its doors to the City of Danville Wednesday.
The center used to be called the Vermilion County Rape Crisis Center. Efforts to change the name were made due to the confusion of the name. For some time, people thought the center only took clients in Vermilion County, but the center covers other areas of central Illinois a well.
"We now have enough staff to provide services that meet the demand in the community, so we currently don't have a waiting list. We can see people on a weekly basis," said Executive Director Marcie Sheridan.
In addition to the new building itself, changes have made it easier for workers to see more clients.
"We've seen over 250 clients come though here in the last year and we have 132 active clients," said Clinical Director Crystal Burson.
The center not only helps victims of rape, but offers services for any type of sexual assault, sexual violence or assault overall. The center also helps teenagers and people in school.
The center is now located at 923 N Vermilion Street in Danville.