DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Growing Strong Sexual Assault Center hosted an annual Take Back the Night event on Thursday.
Take Back the Night is an international event that brings awareness and hopes to end to sexual, relationship, and domestic violence.
Marchers began at Millikin University and the Herald & Review and marched to Central Park for the rally.
The event has extra meaning this time of year as April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month
"We utilize April as a time to really start to break the silence and give people a platform to discuss the reasons why it is important," said Melissa Stewart, Director of Counseling at Growing Strong.
At the rally, an open mic was provided for survivors who wished to share their stories.
Growing Strong serves Macon, Moultrie, Piatt, Dewitt and Shelby Counties. The Illinois 24/7 Rape Crisis Hotline can be reached at 217-428-0770.
