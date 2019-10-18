SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A man accused of attacking someone and leaving her in critical condition is in police custody.
Police said they found a female victim at 6:09 a.m. Friday on the east side of Little Flower Church, located at 800 Adlai Stevenson Drive in Springfield. She had significant injuries to her face, head and torso.
Officers said they arrested a suspect after looking at video evidence and physical evidence, along with witness interviews. They took 34-year-old Nicholas M. McFann into custody after serving a search warrant at his residence, which is in the 3000 block of Peoria Road.
McFann is facing preliminary charges of aggravated battery. The victim is in hospital care Friday.
Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Springfield police at (217)788-8311 or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at (217)788-8427.
NOTE: Springfield police said they are not releasing a mug shot for McFann at this time.