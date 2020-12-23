DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A DUI charge has been filed against a Danville man who crashed into a home Tuesday.
At about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, police said Lashawn L. Williams drove a maroon Chevy Tahoe while speeding and weaving through traffic. In the area of North Vermilion Street and Conrad Avenue, officers said Williams left the road and crashed into the structure.
The homeowner was in a different room of the house when the crash happened. The resident and driver were not injured.
Williams was arrested for DUI. He has also been cited for driving without a valid license and failing to slow down to avoid an accident.
