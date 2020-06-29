SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Police arrested a suspect who they said crashed a car during a chase and tossed a weapon.
Officers said at 12:30 a.m. Sunday, they were in the area of 12th and Stuart streets when they heard gunshots and watched a vehicle take off. They followed the vehicle before it crashed in the 1800 block of Brown Street.
The suspect crashed into at least two other vehicles, police said. The crash led to very minor injuries.
Officers said the suspect fled the scene of the crash on foot and tossed a firearm. Police arrested him and recovered the weapon.
Police declined to release any identifying information about the suspect when WAND-TV called for details.
