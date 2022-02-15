URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities have arrested a man accused of sexually abusing a teenage runaway.
The News-Gazette reports the suspect in custody is 29-year-old Davon D. McDonald. Between February and November 2021, charges allege the victim told authorities she wanted to run away from home and asked McDonald for a ride to Chicago.
Authorities said he agreed, picked up her and took her to Crystal Lake Park in Urbana, but then refused to take her to the destination until they "did it." McDonald is accused of then involving the teen in sex acts.
Later on, investigators said he sent a text to the victim's mother saying he wanted to kill himself and that he "messed up."
The suspect is held in lieu of $250,000 bond after his Monday arrest. Authorities arrested him when he came to the courthouse for drug court.
The suspect was told to return to court on March 29. In this case, he is charged with two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.
McDonald has burglary, forgery and theft convictions on his record.
