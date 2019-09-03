URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – A man accused of sexually abusing two young girls in Urbana several years ago pleaded not guilty to charges.
The News-Gazette said the victims reported the alleged abuse to a counselor, who was also a mandated reporter, in July. Their account claimed a friend of their mother, who prosecutors said is 34-year-old Indianapolis man Darius D. Day, abused them in 2011 and 2012 at their Urbana home. According to prosecutors, the victims gave “consistent accounts of what had happened” when talking in July with a forensic interviewer from the Children’s Advocacy Center.
The mother told police she had known about the possible abuse for years and previously stopped allowing Day into their home, but did not call authorities because she thought her children could be taken away, the newspaper said.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz filed the charges, which include two for predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and one for aggravated criminal sexual abuse involving victims under 13. On Aug. 14, a warrant was issued for Day’s arrest.
Day could face natural life behind bars if he is found guilty of both predatory criminal sexual assault counts. His bail is set at $250,000 in Champaign County.
The suspect requested a trial by jury in his Champaign County court appearance Tuesday. A pre-trial conference was set for 9 a.m. on Oct. 22.