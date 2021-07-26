PAXTON, Ill. (WAND) - A suspect in two restaurant break-ins is in custody, leaders of one of the affected businesses said.
Overnight heading into Monday, Monical's in Paxton was broken into. The restaurant said the suspect broke in and smashed the pickup window and party room door of the building. A cash drawer was destroyed and an office was broken into.
No money was taken.
Monical's said the suspect also broke into a local Subway.
According to Monical's, Paxton police have arrested a Wisconsin man. WAND News reached out to Paxton police to learn more about the case, including the name of the suspect, but has not heard back as of Monday night.
Damage is minor and Monical's was able to be open with normal hours Monday. The pickup window is closed until the glass can be replaced.
"Please make sure to thank the Paxton Police Department next time you see them," Monical's said on Facebook. "Great job Paxton police!"
