EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - A suspect who was arrested in connection with a bank robbery in Effingham is in custody and has been identified by police.
Officials said Corey L. Ellerbe, 45, of Indianapolis, Indiana is in custody at Vigo County, Indiana and is awaiting extradition to Effingham on charges stemming from the robbery.
The bank robbery happened April 1 at First Mid Bank and Trust, 902 N. Keller.
An Effingham County warrant has been issued for Ellerbe’s arrest for Aggravated Robbery.
Bond was set at $250,000, with 10% to apply. Aggravated Robbery is a Class 1 Felony and carries a sentence of 4-15 years in state prison if convicted.
