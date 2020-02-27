CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A suspect has been arrested following a triple shooting in Champaign in November.
Three victims, ages 19, 19, and 20 were brought to a hospital by personal vehicle on Nov. 21 after being shot.
All three were treated and released.
Police learned the suspect fired shots towards a vehicle, striking the victims and the vehicle multiple times. A gun and cannabis were recovered from the scene, which was later identified as the driveway of a private home in the 600 block of Alabama Ave.
On Jan. 27, an arrest warrant was obtained for Gregory Sappington, 38, for the offense of Aggravated Battery with a Firearm and Armed Robbery.
On Feb. 27, the United States Marshals Service and Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force arrested Sappington in the 1100 block of Beardsley Ave.
He is currently being held at the Champaign County Correctional Center.
The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to call police at 217-351-4545.