LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) - Lincoln Police have arrested 38-year-old Michel A. Rowland in connection to the Lincoln IGA fire Friday morning.
Rowland is being charged with Arrested Arson (Class X Felony) and Burglary (Class 2 Felony).
Police said when they arrived on scene they noticed signs of a burglary and saw a male subject fleeing the area. Lincoln Police and Logan County Sheriff's Office located the subject who had property from the Lincoln IGA store. He was arrested and taken to the Logan County Jail.
This investigation is ongoing by Lincoln Police, Lincoln Fire Department and the Illinois State Fire Marshall.
The Lincoln IGA building sustained major damage estimated to be well over two million dollars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.