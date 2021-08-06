DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A suspect arrested in connection to a Decatur carport fire is charged with driving under the influence.
Andre Kelly, 42, is the suspect. He's also accused of failure to give information after striking a vehicle.
At around 2 a.m. Thursday, firefighters responded to an apartment complex near Wood and Monroe streets. They found multiple cars engulfed in fire.
Six cars were destroyed in the fire. Eleven of the 24 apartment complex residents have been displaced. No injuries were reported.
The fire was deemed suspicious by investigators on the scene. The state fire marshal's office assisted in the investigation.
Kelly has been released from Macon County custody following his Thursday arrest.
