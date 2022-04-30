Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Windy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 72F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, with mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 51F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.