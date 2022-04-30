EAST MOLINE, Ill. (WAND) - A Knox County Sheriff's Office Deputy was hit and killed by a suspect, according to Illinois State Police.
On Friday, Illinois State Police Division-of Criminal Investigations Zone 2 was requested to investigate the death of a Knox County Sheriff's Office Deputy.
ISP said at 8 a.m. Friday, Galesburg Police Officers responded to a 911 call of a suspect with a gun at a Circle K Gas Station on Main St. in Galesburg.
Two officers located the suspect vehicle and attempted to make a traffic stop.
The suspect, 22-year-old Daylon K. Richardson of Granite City, continue to drive and fled north on US Highway 150, according to ISP.
A Knox County Sheriff's Office Deputy began setting up spike strips at the intersection of US Highway 150 at 150 Avenye in Henry County when he was struck by the suspect vehicle.
The suspect vehicle crashed in a field north of the intersection and Galesburg Police Officers apprehended Richardson after a brief foot chase.
“Today, law enforcement of Knox County, and all of Illinois, are hurting after suffering a tremendous loss with the line of duty death of a Knox County Sheriff’s Office Deputy,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “The State Police extend our heartfelt prayers, support, and love to the Knox County Deputy’s family, friends, and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. There is no safety or justice without the law, there is no law without law enforcement, and there is no law enforcement without brave souls like this Knox County Deputy. The Illinois State Police are working with our local law enforcement partners to investigate this terrible crime and pursue maximum justice under the law.”
On Friday afternoon, the Henry County State’s Attorney approved the following charges: two counts Murder (Class M Felony), Unlawful Possession of Weapon by Felon (Class 2 Felony), and Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding (Class 4 Felony).
Richardson is being held at the Henry County Jail with no bond.
