(NBC)- Authorities are on the scene of a deadly shooting at a grocery store in New York, officials said.
The Nassau County Police Department said shortly after noon that the shooting occurred at a Stop & Shop supermarket in Long Island, New York.
NBC New York, citing law enforcement sources, reported three people were shot. One of the victims is believed dead, the news station reported.
The suspect remains at large and officials were still searching the area, authorities said.
The suspect is thought to have fled after the shooting, possibly jumping on a nearby bus to escape, NBC New York reported. Details on a motive were not released.
Schools in the West Hempstead district were placed on "lock out" after administrators were told there was police activity in the area.
No other details were immediately available.
