(NBC CHICAGO) - Police are searching for the person who reportedly fired shots during the Fourth of July parade in Highland Park Monday morning, authorities said.
The shooting happened just after 10 a.m. near Central Avenue and 2nd Street in downtown Highland Park, according to reports. A large police presence from the state and neighboring suburban Chicago departments was seen along the parade route.
Further details about the shooting and any injuries were not immediately confirmed by police.
Larry Bloom, who was at the parade when shots began, said at first spectators thought the "popping" sound was part of the parade.
"You heard like a 'pop, pop, pop,' and I think everybody kinda thought maybe it was a display on one of the floats and then it just opened up," Bloom said.
"I was screaming and people were screaming," Bloom said. "They were panicking and and they were just scattering and I, you know, we didn't know. You know, it was right on top of us."
The public is being asked to avoid downtown Highland Park as police continue to respond to the shooting "in the area of the Independence Day parade route," the Lake County Sheriff posted on Twitter.
