DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Man charged with setting a house on fire twice within the same month, enters a partial plea deal.
Michael Dixon, 28, agreed to a partial peal deal to Count II, Arson with property damage on Monday.
Dixon was arrested on multiple arson charges back in December.
The Macon County Sheriff's office confirmed he was arrested December 17, after a fire on Route 121.
Police found him in connection with the Dec. 17 fire and a fire that occurred at the same residence in November.
According to court documents, in 2016 Dixon was also arrested in Panama City and charged with two counts of arsons after police say he was responsible for setting fire to a dumpster and vehicle.
His next sentence hearing has been scheduled for 9-30-21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.